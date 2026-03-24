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Supernatural star Carrie Ann Fleming dies of cancer – how old was the actress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Canadian actress Carrie Ann Fleming has died at the age of 51 from breast cancer. She was known for her roles in the popular TV series Supernatural and Smallville.

Supernatural star Carrie Ann Fleming dies of cancer – how old was the actress

Canadian actress Carrie Ann Fleming, known for her roles in the series "The Living Dead" and "Supernatural," has died at the age of 51. She passed away on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia, due to complications related to breast cancer, UNN reports with reference to Deadline.

Details

Carrie Ann was born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia. She graduated from Mount Douglas High School in Victoria and also studied drama at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and dance at the Kidco Theatre and Dance School.

To support her family, Carrie Ann began working as a model. Her first on-screen roles included an uncredited appearance in the film "Happy Gilmore" and a role in the television movie "Viper."

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Throughout her career, she appeared in the series "Smallville," "The L Word," "The 4400," "Unreal," and "Supergirl," as well as in the films "Good Luck Chuck", "Married Life", "Remembrance" and "Burning Feelings". The actress was best remembered by fans of the fantasy and supernatural genre for her role as Karen Singer in "Supernatural" and Candy Baker in "The Living Dead."

Off-screen, Fleming participated in theatrical productions in British Columbia, including "Romeo and Juliet," "Fame," and "Steel Magnolias."

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