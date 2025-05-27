Lithuania handed a note of protest to the Russian Federation over war crimes in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a note of protest to a representative of the Russian Embassy due to the war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces. This is stated in the message of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that on May 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy and handed him a note of protest.

Lithuania strongly condemns the killings of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war and the intensification of shelling of Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. These attacks kill and seriously injure innocent civilians, including children, and destroy civilian infrastructure. - stated in the message.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania added that such actions are war crimes, have no statute of limitations, and all those guilty of committing them will sooner or later be brought to justice.

"Russia is demonstrating an aggressive attitude towards continuing the war it caused and is effectively rejecting the efforts of the international community to stop the killing of Ukrainian citizens. Lithuania will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine's efforts to defend against the attackers," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

Last week, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that if NATO does not fulfill its membership promise to Ukraine, it will be a serious blow to the Alliance's reputation. According to him, Ukraine should be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague in June so that it can present its position on these issues.

The first training on independent maintenance and operation of HIMARS took place in Lithuania