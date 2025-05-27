Lithuania handed a note of protest to the Russian Federation over war crimes in Ukraine

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

04:19 PM
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM
Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM
Lithuania handed a note of protest to the Russian Federation over war crimes in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy and handed a note of protest over the killings of prisoners of war and the shelling of cities. Lithuania condemns Russia's war crimes.

Lithuania handed a note of protest to the Russian Federation over war crimes in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a note of protest to a representative of the Russian Embassy due to the war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces. This is stated in the message of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that on May 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy and handed him a note of protest.

Lithuania strongly condemns the killings of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war and the intensification of shelling of Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. These attacks kill and seriously injure innocent civilians, including children, and destroy civilian infrastructure.

- stated in the message.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania added that such actions are war crimes, have no statute of limitations, and all those guilty of committing them will sooner or later be brought to justice.

"Russia is demonstrating an aggressive attitude towards continuing the war it caused and is effectively rejecting the efforts of the international community to stop the killing of Ukrainian citizens. Lithuania will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine's efforts to defend against the attackers," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

Last week, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that if NATO does not fulfill its membership promise to Ukraine, it will be a serious blow to the Alliance's reputation. According to him, Ukraine should be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague in June so that it can present its position on these issues.

The first training on independent maintenance and operation of HIMARS took place in Lithuania24.05.25, 04:22 • 4380 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
NATO
Lithuania
Ukraine
Brent
$63.75
Bitcoin
$109,560.60
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,330.89
Ethereum
$2,668.16