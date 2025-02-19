Lithuania donates €80 million in aid to Ukraine

Lithuania continues to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom. At the meeting in Ramstein, a new €80 million military assistance package was presented, including trucks and thermal weapon sights to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense , UNN and UNN.

This assistance is only a part of Lithuania's commitments, which have already reached significant amounts.

Lithuania's military assistance to Ukraine is expected to reach 1 billion euros this year. The main areas of assistance to Ukraine this year are: urgent needs (air defense, ammunition, drones, anti-drones), while developing the Lithuanian defense industry, and support for the Ukrainian defense industry through financing the production of weapons in Ukraine - , the statement said.

In addition, Lithuania is actively involved in international coalitions dealing with demining and other important initiatives to help Ukraine.

Military assistance will also be provided through international funds and collective initiatives, as well as training of Ukrainian military and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers - the statement said.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania's total assistance to Ukraine has already exceeded 1.5 billion euros.

