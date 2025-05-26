$41.510.01
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 13726 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 35218 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 38631 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 52327 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 71297 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 72375 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 81772 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247957 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372735 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 409901 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Listening equipment found in the homes of HACC employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Audio and video surveillance equipment was found in the homes of HACC employees. HACC considers this an attempt to influence justice and informed the HRC and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Listening equipment found in the homes of HACC employees

Equipment for covert audio and video surveillance was discovered in the homes of employees of the staff of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court. The SACC stated that they regard these facts as attempts to influence the administration of justice, and submitted a report on interference in the administration of justice to the Supreme Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

This is stated in the statement of SACC, reports UNN.

Details

Last week, equipment for covert audio and video surveillance was discovered in the homes of employees of the staff of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court. We regard these facts as attempts to influence the impartial administration of justice by SACC judges and associate them with the consideration of court cases that are pending in the court. Currently, reports of interference in the administration of justice have been submitted to the Supreme Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

- the message says. 

The SACC emphasized that, in accordance with Article 6 of the Law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", interference in the administration of justice, influence on the court or judges in any way, collection, storage, use and dissemination of information orally, in writing or otherwise in order to discredit the court or influence the impartiality of the court are prohibited, and interference in the activities of judicial bodies entails liability provided for by the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The independence of the court is not a privilege of judges, but a constitutional guarantee of fair justice. Every attempt to monitor, control or influence the court in any way, regardless of the method or form, is a serious threat to the judicial system, the rule of law and democracy.

- said the head of the SACC, Vira Mykhailenko. 

Let us remind you

The National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation with a statement about the commission of a gross crime by NABU detectives, who installed "wiretapping" in the office of metropolitan lawyers. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
