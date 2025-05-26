Listening equipment found in the homes of HACC employees

Equipment for covert audio and video surveillance was discovered in the homes of employees of the staff of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court. The SACC stated that they regard these facts as attempts to influence the administration of justice, and submitted a report on interference in the administration of justice to the Supreme Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Last week, equipment for covert audio and video surveillance was discovered in the homes of employees of the staff of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court. We regard these facts as attempts to influence the impartial administration of justice by SACC judges and associate them with the consideration of court cases that are pending in the court. Currently, reports of interference in the administration of justice have been submitted to the Supreme Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General, and criminal proceedings have been initiated. - the message says.

The SACC emphasized that, in accordance with Article 6 of the Law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", interference in the administration of justice, influence on the court or judges in any way, collection, storage, use and dissemination of information orally, in writing or otherwise in order to discredit the court or influence the impartiality of the court are prohibited, and interference in the activities of judicial bodies entails liability provided for by the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The independence of the court is not a privilege of judges, but a constitutional guarantee of fair justice. Every attempt to monitor, control or influence the court in any way, regardless of the method or form, is a serious threat to the judicial system, the rule of law and democracy. - said the head of the SACC, Vira Mykhailenko.

The National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation with a statement about the commission of a gross crime by NABU detectives, who installed "wiretapping" in the office of metropolitan lawyers.