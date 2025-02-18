Liquidation work continues at Chornobyl NPP after Russian drone strike: damage listed

After a Russian drone hit the arch of the new safe confinement at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, liquidation work continues, fluctuations in radiation levels remain within normal limits, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management reported on February 18, listing the damage, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 7:00 a.m., the fire extinguishing as a result of a Russian drone hitting the arch of the new safe confinement continues. The radiation situation is under constant control. Fluctuations in current values are within the usual limits for each site," SAEZ said in a statement.

According to the results of the inspection of the NSC arch, the following damage was found:

1) external cladding of the arch:

through destruction with an area of approximately 15 square meters;

defects in the lining;

damage to the inner lining filler;

There is damage to the bolted joints.

2) supporting structures of the garage:

deformed joints of the structures of the upper part of the maintenance garage.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.