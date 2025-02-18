Liquidation work continues at Chornobyl NPP after Russian drone strike: damage listed

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34847 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 58633 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 63745 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114651 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100460 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112716 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116649 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151613 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115145 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 62123 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108320 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 75629 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 40148 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 66815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142404 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29744 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 66651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133610 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135497 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163854 views
Liquidation work continues at Chornobyl NPP after Russian drone strike: damage listed

Liquidation work continues at Chornobyl NPP after Russian drone strike: damage listed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28453 views

After a Russian drone hit the arch of the new safe confinement, liquidation work continues at the Chornobyl NPP. Through destruction of up to 15 square meters and other damage have been detected, and the radiation background is normal.

After a Russian drone hit the arch of the new safe confinement at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, liquidation work continues, fluctuations in radiation levels remain within normal limits, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management reported on February 18, listing the damage, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 7:00 a.m., the fire extinguishing as a result of a Russian drone hitting the arch of the new safe confinement continues. The radiation situation is under constant control. Fluctuations in current values are within the usual limits for each site," SAEZ said in a statement.

According to the results of the inspection of the NSC arch, the following damage was found:

1) external cladding of the arch:

  • through destruction with an area of approximately 15 square meters;
    • defects in the lining;
      • damage to the inner lining filler;
        • There is damage to the bolted joints.

          2) supporting structures of the garage:

          • deformed joints of the structures of the upper part of the maintenance garage.

            Recall

            On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            WarCrimes and emergencies

