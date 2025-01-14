Liquefied natural gas storage facility burns in Kazan after UAV attack - RosUnion

After today's drone attack, a fire broke out in a cauldron on the territory of a base owned by Gazprom. This was reported by Astra, according to UNN .

Astra has geolocated the fire that started after a drone attack in Kazan. The tall building belongs to Kazanogrsintez, but the video shows that the fire is burning behind it, where a Gazprom-owned base is located. The video shows a distinctive pipe and power line.

The facility is a gas station. Local residents write in their reviews that they have filled cars and household gas cylinders with gas there.

The distance between the enterprises is about 2 km.

Earlier it was reported that on the territory of the Orgsynthesis plant , drone fragments fell into a cauldron, accompanied by an explosion. Local residents reported that drones were flying over the village of Osynivka and smoke was seen in the industrial area.