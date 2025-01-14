ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127516 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124106 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153428 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104153 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113744 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Liquefied natural gas storage facility burns in Kazan after UAV attack - RosUnion

Liquefied natural gas storage facility burns in Kazan after UAV attack - RosUnion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27266 views

A fire broke out at a liquefied natural gas facility owned by Gazprom in Kazan, Russia, after a drone attack. Earlier it was reported that the drone debris fell on the territory of the Orgsintez plant, causing an explosion.

After today's drone attack, a fire broke out in a cauldron on the territory of a base owned by Gazprom. This was reported by Astra, according to UNN .

Astra has geolocated the fire that started after a drone attack in Kazan. The tall building belongs to Kazanogrsintez, but the video shows that the fire is burning behind it, where a Gazprom-owned base is located. The video shows a distinctive pipe and power line.

The facility is a gas station. Local residents write in their reviews that they have filled cars and household gas cylinders with gas there.

The distance between the enterprises is about 2 km.

Earlier it was reported that on the territory of the Orgsynthesis plant , drone fragments fell into a cauldron, accompanied by an explosion. Local residents reported that drones were flying over the village of Osynivka and smoke was seen in the industrial area.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising