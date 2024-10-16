Lieutenant Colonel of the 15th Brigade: Russian Federation's attempts to advance with armored vehicles around Selydove have intensified
Russians have intensified their attempts to advance with armored vehicles around Selidove in Donetsk region. Attacks by enemy infantry and equipment are taking place daily, but Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling them, inflicting losses on the enemy.
Around Selydove in Donetsk region, the Russians have intensified their attempts to advance with armored vehicles.
This was reported by Lieutenant Colonel of the 15th brigade of the OPER, assigned to the NGU “KARA-DAG” Vitaliy Milovidov during a telethon, UNN reports.
As for the enemy's actions around Selydove in the 15th Brigade's area of responsibility, there was no day without an attempt to conduct assault operations. The enemy infantry continues to advance to varying degrees every day. Attempts to advance with armored vehicles have intensified. In several cases, it was 2-3 units, there were also attempts at a more massive assault involving 8 units of equipment, which were eliminated on the outskirts of our positions
According to him, in early October, there were minimal attacks from the direction of Mykhailivka, these were single groups, but regular infantry with minimal involvement of equipment.
He was more annoying to the south in the direction of Tsukuryno-Ukrayinsk, where he is still trying to find a vulnerable area of our defense and launch a striking attack. The enemy is trying to advance every day. But more equipment is being deployed to the south. I believe that it is there that they are trying to move with equipment in a more geographically favorable way, because it is very difficult for them to pass this section of Mykhailivka, which almost does not exist anymore. There are open areas there, and we quickly detect them and inflict fire damage
British intelligence reported that the Russian army continues to create conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk and will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks.
The head of artillery intelligence of the 4th Rubizh Brigade, Captain Volodymyr Nazarenko, from the Bakhmut direction, reported on October 12 that the Russians are putting extremely heavy pressureusing all available resources on the eastern front.