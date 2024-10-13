CD Projekt RED announces The Little Witcher comic book about Geralt raising little Ciri
The Polish company CD Projekt RED has presented a collection of The Little Witcher comics about the upbringing of Ciri Geralt. The comics are available for pre-order for $16 and will go on sale in Canada and the United States on May 13.
Details
It is noted that the comic is intended not only for children but also for fans of all ages.
Follow along as Geralt of Rivia takes on the life of a monster-slaying father raising little Ciri. Whether you're looking for a fun family read or a lighthearted look at the Witcher world, this comic has it all
The Little Witcher is currently available for pre-order at for $16, and will be available in Canada and the US on May 13.
Recall
Netflix has announced the release date of the anime The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep" - February 11, 2025. The main character Geralt will be voiced by Doug Cockle, and the film is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's short story "A Little Sacrifice.