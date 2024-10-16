Zelenskyy: Kyiv proposes to the US and partners to conclude an agreement on joint protection of critical resources in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has proposed that the US and the EU conclude an agreement on joint protection of Ukraine's critical resources. This is part of the Victory Plan, which includes geopolitical, military, economic and security aspects.
Kyiv proposes that the United States, together with certain partners, including the European Union, and other partners in the world, conclude a special agreement on joint protection of Ukraine's critical resources, joint investment, and use of the relevant economic potential. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the Peace Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .
In explaining the fourth point of the Victory Plan, which is strategic economic potential, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's critical resource deposits, along with Ukraine's globally important energy and food production potential , are among Russia's key aggressive goals in the war.
Ukraine proposes that the United States, together with certain partners, including the European Union, of which Ukraine will be a part, and other partners around the world, conclude a special agreement on joint protection of Ukraine's critical resources, joint investment, and use of the relevant economic potential. This is also peace through strength. Economic power
According to him, this is an agreement that will organically complement and strengthen the existing system of economic pressure on Russia, namely all existing sanctions against Russia, oil price caps, export restrictions to Russia and other pressure measures.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unveiled the Victory Plan, which consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.
Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian partners, who had already been presented with the Victory Plan, took it practically. Attentive. Teams are focused on details for effective support.
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.