Lexus overturned after colliding with a training car in Kyiv, one injured

In the capital, a Lexus collided with a Kia training car and overturned onto its roof; the injured driver was hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that the driver of a Lexus, moving along Danyla Shcherbakivskyi Street, collided with a Kia training car, which was at that time changing lanes.

As a result of the accident, the Lexus overturned onto its roof, and medics hospitalized the injured driver. The passengers of the training car – the instructor and the student – were not injured.

Addendum

The investigative and operational group for accident investigation of the capital's main department continues to work at the scene, establishing the mechanism and circumstances of the accident.

