Lexus overturned after colliding with a training car in Kyiv, one injured

Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
09:58 AM • 9714 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 31970 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 25837 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 26799 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM • 32968 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 55013 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72095 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105149 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87408 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 14898 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 21380 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 11332 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17009 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 12810 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 12862 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17060 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 31948 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 23057 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 101842 views
Lexus overturned after colliding with a training car in Kyiv, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

In Kyiv, a Lexus driver collided with a Kia training car that was changing lanes, causing the Lexus to overturn. The injured Lexus driver was hospitalized, while the instructor and student of the training car were not injured.

Lexus overturned after colliding with a training car in Kyiv, one injured

In the capital, a Lexus collided with a Kia training car and overturned onto its roof; the injured driver was hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that the driver of a Lexus, moving along Danyla Shcherbakivskyi Street, collided with a Kia training car, which was at that time changing lanes.

As a result of the accident, the Lexus overturned onto its roof, and medics hospitalized the injured driver. The passengers of the training car – the instructor and the student – were not injured.

Addendum

The investigative and operational group for accident investigation of the capital's main department continues to work at the scene, establishing the mechanism and circumstances of the accident.

Drunk female driver in a Volkswagen hit a servicewoman in Kyiv and fled the scene of the accident13.09.25, 16:14 • 5248 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies