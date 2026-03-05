Let the Armed Forces call him and speak their language: Zelenskyy on Orban and the blocking of the loan

$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 11630 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 22176 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 22708 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 23441 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 37204 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 19373 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 41906 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 72458 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 90674 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81777 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 37101 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 90631 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Let the Armed Forces call him and speak their language: Zelenskyy on Orban and the blocking of the loan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Viktor Orban would stop blocking the EU's 90 billion euro loan. The Ukrainian military needs weapons, and Ukraine is looking for ways to circumvent Orban's veto.

Let the Armed Forces call him and speak their language: Zelenskyy on Orban and the blocking of the loan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will stop blocking the approval of a loan totaling 90 billion euros at the European Union level. The Head of State announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We are counting on money from the EU, and on our budget. We hope that one person in the EU will not block 90 billion euros, and Ukrainian soldiers will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give the address of this person to our Armed Forces, let them call him and communicate in their own language.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The European Commission seeks to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan, despite resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. A solution is being sought to bypass his veto, as Ukraine is running out of money in March.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

