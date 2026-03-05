Let the Armed Forces call him and speak their language: Zelenskyy on Orban and the blocking of the loan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will stop blocking the approval of a loan totaling 90 billion euros at the European Union level. The Head of State announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We are counting on money from the EU, and on our budget. We hope that one person in the EU will not block 90 billion euros, and Ukrainian soldiers will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give the address of this person to our Armed Forces, let them call him and communicate in their own language. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The European Commission seeks to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan, despite resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. A solution is being sought to bypass his veto, as Ukraine is running out of money in March.