Exclusive
01:52 PM • 5744 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 8266 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 16517 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 44250 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 73580 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 62387 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 65793 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 60916 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34541 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28566 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Less than half of Ukrainians plan to celebrate March 8 - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

This year, 45% of Ukrainians plan to celebrate March 8, while 52% of respondents will not. The popularity of the holiday has significantly decreased compared to 2021.

Less than half of Ukrainians plan to celebrate March 8 - study

This year, 45% of Ukrainians plan to celebrate March 8. At the same time, 52% of respondents said they would not celebrate. This is evidenced by the data of a new all-Ukrainian survey by the sociological group Rating Group, reports UNN.

Details

According to the data of a new all-Ukrainian survey by the Rating Group, 45% of respondents expressed their intention to celebrate March 8 this year. In contrast, more than half of the respondents (52%) say they will not celebrate

 - the study says.

For comparison, in February 2021, 68% of Ukrainians celebrated March 8. At that time, the absolute majority supported the celebration.

According to the results of the study, over the past five years, the popularity of March 8 has significantly decreased. Sociologists note that the decrease in support for the holiday is observed among various socio-demographic categories of the population.

Respondents from the East (61%) and South (51%), as well as men in the middle age category of 36-50 years (58%), relatively more often talk about celebrating. At the same time, women in the same age category mention celebrating less often (42%)

 - the study says.

Recall

A draft resolution on establishing the Day of Ukrainian Women has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This initiative is proposed to be celebrated on February 25, on the birthday of Lesya Ukrainka.

Alla Kiosak

Society
Trend
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine