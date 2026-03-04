Less than half of Ukrainians plan to celebrate March 8 - study

This year, 45% of Ukrainians plan to celebrate March 8. At the same time, 52% of respondents said they would not celebrate. This is evidenced by the data of a new all-Ukrainian survey by the sociological group Rating Group, reports UNN.

Details

According to the data of a new all-Ukrainian survey by the Rating Group, 45% of respondents expressed their intention to celebrate March 8 this year. In contrast, more than half of the respondents (52%) say they will not celebrate - the study says.

For comparison, in February 2021, 68% of Ukrainians celebrated March 8. At that time, the absolute majority supported the celebration.

According to the results of the study, over the past five years, the popularity of March 8 has significantly decreased. Sociologists note that the decrease in support for the holiday is observed among various socio-demographic categories of the population.

Respondents from the East (61%) and South (51%), as well as men in the middle age category of 36-50 years (58%), relatively more often talk about celebrating. At the same time, women in the same age category mention celebrating less often (42%) - the study says.

Recall

A draft resolution on establishing the Day of Ukrainian Women has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This initiative is proposed to be celebrated on February 25, on the birthday of Lesya Ukrainka.