Legendary director Coppola presented his Metropolis in Cannes: the premiere divided critics' opinions

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Legendary director Coppola presented his Metropolis in Cannes: the premiere divided critics' opinions

Legendary director Coppola presented his Metropolis in Cannes: the premiere divided critics' opinions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91058 views

A new feature film from the director of The Godfather premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film largely disappointed critics.

At the Cannes Film Festival, cult director Francis Ford Coppola presented his new film, a 140-minute sci-fi movie called Metropolis. As noted by journalists present at the screening, the reaction to the film was the opposite: booing from the audience turned into sincere congratulations. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Point and The Guardian.

Details

"Megalopolis," Francis Ford Coppola's testament film, was presented this Thursday, May 16 at the Cannes Film Festival. It was the most anticipated screening of the first week in Cannes, and may eventually become the most commented on film in the entire 2024 screening slate.

The 26th feature film from the director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, according to the impressions after the screening, turned out to be so unusual, excessive and aggressive that it divided the opinions of film critics and viewers quite significantly.

Pulitzer Prize winner Justin Chang writes that Megalopolis is the only topic of conversation in Cannes: "I found it funny, complex, and generally very moving in its utter ridiculousness." Reviews range from something like "The craziest thing I've ever seen" to "super bloated and super boring" (in the UK's The Guardian). Reviews by popular critics in industry publications show everything from minimum to maximum scores.

The Télérama journalist recalls the "Coppola disaster" and bitterly regrets "that Coppola is trying to capture the blockbuster he wanted so badly." The film has a "faux-golden aesthetic, suffocating, already outdated," which "cannot stand and drowns in a pretentiously pretentious mixture.

There are those who were looking forward to the movie, but were disappointed because "the whole thing is endlessly ugly, including the special effects, which seem to come from a computer faked in the 70s.

New York Magazine's Bilge Ebiri wrote that at times the film “feels like the fevered thoughts of a precocious child, enthralled and dazzled and perhaps a little lost in all the possibilities of the world before him.

At the same time, the special correspondents of the French edition of Libération were "stunned" - they describe "an unsurpassed and hazy retro-futurist basque, with a real bit of charm in it.

HelpHelp

"Megalopolis is a scientific and political film, as many viewers suspected: extravagant, grotesque, and ideological. Iconic director Francis Ford Coppola had been harboring the idea of a film about the future of humanity for decades. But the project was too megalomaniacal and radical for investors. In the end, the 85-year-old reportedly invested more than a hundred million euros himself, as no company wanted to finance the movie.

Metropolis is set in an "imaginary modern America". The story centers on Adam Driver as Caesar Catilina, who, as a brilliant urban planner and architect, wants to create a fairer environment for everyone and therefore is in constant conflict with the mayor of the Cicero League, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Torn between them is the socialite Julia Cicero (Natalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Caesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she believes humanity truly deserves.

Recall

Elinor Coppola, a documentary filmmaker and wife of Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather), has died at the age of 87. The family of the filmmaker said that she died surrounded by her family in California. The cause of death was not disclosed. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

