Legal support from MHP for military personnel and veterans: scale, challenges, and successful cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

MHP company, through the "MHP Poruch" program, provides legal assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families. Over two years of the program, the amount of received payments reached 120 million hryvnias.

Legal support from MHP for military personnel and veterans: scale, challenges, and successful cases

As part of the "MHP Poruch" program, MHP provides legal assistance to military personnel, veterans, families of fallen defenders, and residents of communities where the holding's enterprises operate. Serhiy Starovoyt, an expert in legal support at MHP, spoke about the scale of support, key challenges, and the most complex cases.

Details

The legal direction has become an integral part of the "MHP Poruch" program, which has been operating since May 2023. According to Serhiy Starovoyt, it provides legal, psychological, and professional support to defenders, their families, and civilians from over 700 communities in 13 regions.

We facilitate assistance to military units, provide psychological and legal support, help with professional adaptation, and support groups are working.

- Starovoyt said.

Legal requests are received daily. Military personnel usually need help interacting with units, preparing reports for treatment or military medical commissions (VLC), and appealing decisions of military authorities.

"We prepare all relevant documents and fully accompany the military personnel until a positive result is achieved," said the MHP representative.

A separate block of support is working with veterans. According to Starovoyt, the most common requests include obtaining combatant status, and assistance with payments due to injury or disability.

"These processes need to be constantly influenced. And when a veteran turns to us, we facilitate assistance," he added.

Lawyers also help families of the fallen: from collecting documents to lawyer's requests. In just two years of the program, the amount of payments received with MHP's support reached 120 million hryvnias.

"This includes one-time financial assistance due to the death of a defender, and additional awards due to injury or disability," Starovoyt emphasized.

The program is not limited to company employees. MHP lawyers also work with civilians, including families of missing persons and community residents. According to the expert, most inquiries concern assistance in collecting documents or finding information.

"There is a hotline 45-45, where civilians can directly apply for assistance," he reminded.

Starovoyt also emphasized the importance of public awareness of legal issues. According to him, more and more Ukrainians come for consultations already with a basic understanding of their rights.

"People often come to verify. They already have the information, and this greatly simplifies the process," the expert explained.

The program has a Telegram channel "Syla Veteraniv" (Veterans' Power), where legislative news and successful cases are published. This helps soldiers and veterans understand what they can seek help with.

"We prepare a package of documents, submit them, and the military receives the funds that should have been paid without unnecessary obstacles," says the lawyer.

Starovoyt also shared one of the most difficult cases: processing assistance for the family of a fallen soldier who had a non-existent person listed as his father in his documents. Thanks to legal support, it was possible to prove that the person was fictitious and obtain payment of funds to the family.

MHP lawyers work in conjunction with coordinators, mobile groups, psychologists, and social workers, particularly in the western regions.

"Working with the families of the fallen requires experience, knowledge, and a special approach. The team includes psychologists, social workers – it's comprehensive support," emphasized Serhiy Starovoyt.

According to the specialist, the main value of the program is in partnership with the state and constant adaptation to new challenges. This allows not only to solve complex legal cases but also to support thousands of Ukrainians in the most difficult moments.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment, and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports events.

"MHP - Hromadi" (MHP - To the Community) is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. Its geographical scope covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyBusiness News
