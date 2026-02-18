Leaving a girlfriend to die on the summit - a man is on trial in Austria in a case that has shaken the mountaineering community

More than a year after a 33-year-old woman froze to death on Austria's highest mountain, her boyfriend will appear in court on Thursday on charges of gross negligence leading to death. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Kerstin H died of hypothermia during an ascent of Grossglockner, which ended in tragedy. Her boyfriend is accused of leaving her exhausted and without proper protection near the summit during a storm on the night of January 19, 2025, while he went for help.

The trial has sparked interest and discussion not only in Austria but also among mountaineering communities far beyond its borders.

Prosecutors argue that as the more experienced climber, the accused was the "responsible tour guide" and failed to turn back in time or call for help to save his girlfriend.

Austrian media refer to him as Thomas P. He denies guilt, and his lawyer Kurt Jelinek called the woman's death a "tragic accident."

The tragedy occurred after the couple began their ascent of the 3798-meter Grossglockner.

The prosecution accuses Thomas P of errors from the very beginning and has released a list of nine miscalculations.

At stake is the question of when personal judgment and willingness to take risks cross into the realm of criminal liability. If the climber is found guilty, it could mean a "paradigm shift for mountain sports" - writes the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

Key to the case is the Innsbruck prosecutor's office's assertion that he was considered the "responsible tour guide" because, "unlike his girlfriend, he already had significant experience in high-altitude alpine ascents and he planned the route."

Six skiers rescued from avalanche trap in US, nine missing

According to the investigation, he dared to make the ascent, although his girlfriend "had never undertaken alpine tours of such duration, difficulty, and altitude," and that in difficult winter conditions.

Prosecutors also claim that the couple set off two hours late and did not take "sufficient emergency bivouac equipment."

Furthermore, according to the prosecution, the man "allowed his girlfriend to use soft snowboard boots — equipment unsuitable for a high-altitude route with mixed terrain."

The accused denies this. In a statement, his lawyer Kurt Jelinek noted that the couple planned the ascent together.

Both considered themselves experienced enough, properly prepared, and well-equipped - he said.

According to him, both had relevant alpine experience and were in "very good physical condition."

After the ascent began, according to prosecutors, the man should have turned back while it was still possible, due to strong winds up to 74 km/h and winter cold. The temperature was -8°C, and with the wind, it felt like -20°C.

The couple did not return.

At 00:35 on January 19, he called the mountain police. The content of the conversation is unclear, but the lawyer says he asked for help and denies telling the police that everything was fine. The police, however, claim that he then put his phone on silent and no longer answered calls.

According to the defense, the couple managed to get about 40 meters below the cross marking the summit of Grossglockner.

Since the girlfriend was too exhausted to move, the man left her to seek help, climbing to the summit and descending on the other side, the lawyer claims. The prosecution indicates that he left her around 02:00.

If convicted, Thomas P faces up to three years in prison.

A conviction could also have implications for other climbers and determine how much responsibility they will bear for their partners in the future.

Train derails in Switzerland amid deadly Alpine avalanches