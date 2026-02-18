Six skiers rescued from avalanche trap in US, nine missing

In the US, six skiers trapped after an avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains were rescued on Wednesday, with nine skiers still missing, authorities said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The survivors took shelter in a makeshift refuge, partially constructed from tarpaulin sheets, and communicated with rescuers using radio beacons and text messages.

The rescued sustained injuries of varying severity, with two being transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office revised the number of people in the group from 16 to 15.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Captain Russell Green, declined to specify how many of the missing were ski guides and how many were their clients.

"If all nine missing skiers perish, this incident would rank among the deadliest single avalanches recorded in the United States," the publication writes. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded six avalanche fatalities in the US this season.

According to the center, avalanches have claimed an average of 27 lives each winter in the US over the past decade.

A winter storm warning was in effect for much of northern California on Tuesday, with heavy snowfall predicted in the high-altitude areas of the Sierra Nevada.

According to the sheriff's statement, weather conditions on the slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain areas remained dangerous, and further avalanche activity was expected throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the avalanche, and state authorities are "coordinating overall search and rescue efforts" with local emergency response teams, his office said in a post on X.

10 skiers missing in US after avalanche, six more awaiting rescue