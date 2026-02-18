Six skiers rescued from avalanche trap in US, nine missing

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
03:06 PM • 3496 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 6552 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 14401 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 15338 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 14277 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 19158 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 22480 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16699 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17529 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26356 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
76%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 24650 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 13993 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 10487 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 19095 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 9150 views
Publications
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 3500 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 9414 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 14402 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 53545 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 68601 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 5318 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 7642 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19723 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 32283 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27419 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Six skiers rescued from avalanche trap in US, nine missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

In California's Sierra Nevada mountains, six skiers were rescued after an avalanche, and nine are believed to be missing. The rescued sustained injuries, with two hospitalized.

Six skiers rescued from avalanche trap in US, nine missing

In the US, six skiers trapped after an avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains were rescued on Wednesday, with nine skiers still missing, authorities said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The survivors took shelter in a makeshift refuge, partially constructed from tarpaulin sheets, and communicated with rescuers using radio beacons and text messages.

The rescued sustained injuries of varying severity, with two being transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office revised the number of people in the group from 16 to 15.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Captain Russell Green, declined to specify how many of the missing were ski guides and how many were their clients.

"If all nine missing skiers perish, this incident would rank among the deadliest single avalanches recorded in the United States," the publication writes. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded six avalanche fatalities in the US this season.

According to the center, avalanches have claimed an average of 27 lives each winter in the US over the past decade.

A winter storm warning was in effect for much of northern California on Tuesday, with heavy snowfall predicted in the high-altitude areas of the Sierra Nevada.

According to the sheriff's statement, weather conditions on the slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain areas remained dangerous, and further avalanche activity was expected throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the avalanche, and state authorities are "coordinating overall search and rescue efforts" with local emergency response teams, his office said in a post on X.

10 skiers missing in US after avalanche, six more awaiting rescue18.02.26, 08:56 • 3740 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Gavin Newsom
California
United States