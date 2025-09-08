Lawyer organized the departure of a wanted man for 34 thousand euros - he was detained

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has notified an employee of a law firm of suspicion, who organized the departure abroad of a conscripted man who was on the wanted list, using fictitious documents. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

As investigators established, the law firm offered the client full "departure support" after preparing a forged package of documents. When the travel date was already determined, it turned out that the man was on the wanted list by the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC). The lawyer informed the client that "an additional payment is needed to be removed from the wanted list."

In total, the law firm estimated its services at 34,000 euros, of which 27,000 euros were for fictitious documents, and another 7,000 euros were for being removed from the TRSSC wanted list. - the prosecutor's office reported.

After transferring part of the money, the client was removed from the wanted list, and regarding the final departure, it was reported that it was planned in 2-3 weeks.

The suspect is charged with: organizing the illegal transfer of a person across the state border by prior conspiracy, for mercenary motives, as well as receiving undue benefit for influencing a decision by an official, combined with extortion.

He was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail. If found guilty, he faces 7-9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

