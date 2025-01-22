ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Law enforcers detain one of Dubinsky's brothers: what is known

Law enforcers detain one of Dubinsky's brothers: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 36997 views

The NABU and the SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a scheme to embezzle UAH 129 million for the restoration of a water supply system. The suspect overstated the cost of pipe products by three times through a shell company.

The NABU and SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of UAH 129 million, UNN reports.

NABU and SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, one of the Dubinsky brothers, who was wanted by the DBR. 

He is suspected of organizing a scheme to embezzle UAH 129 million intended for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Kamianskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

According to the investigation, in 2022-2023, a group of people, including Dubinsky, ensured the victory in the tender and the conclusion of an agreement between the company he controlled and a utility company for the reconstruction of the water supply system. 

Dubinsky, as a beneficiary of this company, had influence on the head of the utility company. 

He is also wanted by the FBI for property crimes. 

The main part of the contract was the purchase of pipe products: the winning company purchased them at the market price, but resold them to the utility company through a laying company at more than three times the price.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about the exposed fraudulent groupthat seized millions of dollars allocated for the restoration of an important water supply system in the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region under martial law. 

MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI14.01.25, 18:37 • 29371 view

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

