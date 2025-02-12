Law enforcers conduct security measures in Bucha district of Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers are taking security measures in the Bucha district of Kyiv region to strengthen counter-sabotage protection of the capital and nearby settlements.

This was reported by the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region, UNN reported.

Details [1

The SBU security measures in the settlements of Bucha district are carried out in cooperation with the National Police and the Kyiv Defense Forces Group.

The goal is to strengthen the counter-sabotage defense of the capital and the settlements directly bordering it - , the special services say.

During the counter-sabotage measures, security forces..:

inspect the territory and individual premises to identify items prohibited for circulation;

check citizens who are on the territory of the event.

It is also reported that security measures are being taken in accordance with the legal regime of martial law. Therefore, during their implementation, it is possible to restrict the passage and passage through the streets of certain settlements, checking citizens' documents and inspecting cars.

The SBU asks citizens to be understanding of possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers, to have identification documents with them, and to observe the curfew regime - , the statement said.

Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command