Law enforcers conduct security measures in Bucha district of Kyiv region

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75387 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122300 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102028 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156898 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101463 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80161 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102878 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147314 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80172 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102878 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135630 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137486 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165564 views
Law enforcers conduct security measures in Bucha district of Kyiv region

Law enforcers conduct security measures in Bucha district of Kyiv region

 • 36247 views

Law enforcers are stepping up counter-sabotage protection of the capital and surrounding areas in the Buchansky district. Documents are being checked, premises and vehicles are being inspected, and traffic restrictions are possible.

Law enforcement officers are taking security measures in the Bucha district of Kyiv region to strengthen counter-sabotage protection of the capital and nearby settlements.

This was reported by the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region, UNN reported.

Details  [1

The SBU security measures in the settlements of Bucha district are carried out in cooperation with the National Police and the Kyiv Defense Forces Group.

The goal is to strengthen the counter-sabotage defense of the capital and the settlements directly bordering it

- , the special services say.

During the counter-sabotage measures, security forces..: 

  • inspect the territory and individual premises to identify items prohibited for circulation;
  • check citizens who are on the territory of the event.

It is also reported that security measures are being taken in accordance with the legal regime of martial law. Therefore, during their implementation, it is possible to restrict the passage and passage through the streets of certain settlements, checking citizens' documents and inspecting cars.

The SBU asks citizens to be understanding of possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers, to have identification documents with them, and to observe the curfew regime

- , the statement said.

Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command07.02.25, 14:28 • 27278 views

Alina Volianska

KyivCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising