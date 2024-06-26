Latvia will transfer almost a hundred units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233832 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143475 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369229 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181763 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91654 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103670 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120211 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1348 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4586 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11810 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13450 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17428 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Latvia will transfer almost a hundred units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28915 views

Latvia will transfer to the Ukrainian hospital m, 80 units of medical equipment, including artificial ventilation devices and monitors for monitoring patients, at a cost of 343,308 euros.

Latvia will transfer almost a hundred units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals

Latvia will transfer installations for lung ventilation and monitors of the patient's vital parameters to Ukrainian hospitals. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Ministry of health of the country.

Details 

At the request of the Chernihiv RMA, Latvia will transfer to the Chernihiv regional children's Hospital dozens of artificial ventilation devices and monitors of vital parameters of patients.

The Ministry of health of Ukraine notes that the transfer of this medical equipment will not affect the performance of the main functions of Latvian medical institutions and its alienation will not cause the need to purchase new medical equipment.

Latvia will soon send a second batch of drones to Ukraine17.06.24, 15:36 • 41097 views

In addition, medical equipment will be delivered to Ukraine, which will also be transferred to hospitals in Ukraine by local hospitals — LLC "Northern Kurzeme Regional Hospital", LLC "Madonna Hospital", LLC "Cesis Clinic" and LLC "Bauska Hospital" — in response to requests for assistance from Ukraine.

In addition, the necessary equipment will also be provided to the children's Hospital of the State Enterprise "Center for psychiatry and Narcology".

In total, 80 units of medical equipment and devices will be sent to Ukraine. Transportation of medical equipment will be carried out by the entrepreneurs for Peace Foundation

- summed up in the Ministry of health of Latvia.

Addition

Delfi, with reference to the main Latvian news agency LETA , claimsthat the total amount of equipment is 343,308 euros.

Recall

The Ministry of health of Ukraine stated that in the country  during the full – scale war, as a result of enemy attacks, 1,618 medical facilities were damaged and another 214 were completely destroyed.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Latvia
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31