Latvia will transfer almost a hundred units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals

Latvia will transfer installations for lung ventilation and monitors of the patient's vital parameters to Ukrainian hospitals. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Ministry of health of the country.

Details

At the request of the Chernihiv RMA, Latvia will transfer to the Chernihiv regional children's Hospital dozens of artificial ventilation devices and monitors of vital parameters of patients.

The Ministry of health of Ukraine notes that the transfer of this medical equipment will not affect the performance of the main functions of Latvian medical institutions and its alienation will not cause the need to purchase new medical equipment.

In addition, medical equipment will be delivered to Ukraine, which will also be transferred to hospitals in Ukraine by local hospitals — LLC "Northern Kurzeme Regional Hospital", LLC "Madonna Hospital", LLC "Cesis Clinic" and LLC "Bauska Hospital" — in response to requests for assistance from Ukraine.

In addition, the necessary equipment will also be provided to the children's Hospital of the State Enterprise "Center for psychiatry and Narcology".

In total, 80 units of medical equipment and devices will be sent to Ukraine. Transportation of medical equipment will be carried out by the entrepreneurs for Peace Foundation - summed up in the Ministry of health of Latvia.

Addition

Delfi, with reference to the main Latvian news agency LETA , claimsthat the total amount of equipment is 343,308 euros.

Recall

The Ministry of health of Ukraine stated that in the country during the full – scale war, as a result of enemy attacks, 1,618 medical facilities were damaged and another 214 were completely destroyed.