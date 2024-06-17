$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13019 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Latvia will soon send a second batch of drones to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41097 views

Latvia will soon send Ukraine the second batch of drones purchased as part of the drone coalition, after having already sent the first batch.

Latvia will soon send a second batch of drones to Ukraine

Latvia will soon send Ukraine the second batch of drones purchased as part of the drone coalition. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said in an interview with Army Inform, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the first batch of drones has already been sent within the coalition. Latvia is currently assembling the second batch, which is to be sent to Ukraine soon.

In addition, the country is also starting to implement joint international procurement.

We really see a lot of interest. So far, it is a modest amount of money, 350 thousand euros, but this is the first step. It is also important that various international companies are interested in this program

- Sprouts said.

He added that measures are currently underway at the national and international levels, as well as bilaterally with Ukraine.

Add

According to the minister, Latvia leads a coalition of drones and is a member of several other coalitions in support of Ukraine, within which it seeks and purchases weapons and necessary equipment together with partners.

The Latvian government also assists with demining and provides active political support not only at the NATO level but also in the European Union.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

