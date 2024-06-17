$41.340.03
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13411 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14552 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18532 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19609 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39624 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 presented in Odesa at Black Sea Security Forum 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79667 views

The new Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0, designed for cargo delivery, with a speed of over 75 km/h and a flight range of 55 km/h, equipped with the Starlink communication system and costing about 60,000 euros, was presented at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024.

Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 presented in Odesa at Black Sea Security Forum 2024

A new Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 was presented at the Black Sea Security 2024 forum. This was reported by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, UNN reports.

Details

A new Ukrainian maritime drone called Stalker 5.0 was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024. This unmanned boat, 5 meters long and 1.2 meters wide, is designed for a variety of tasks in sea and river areas.

The main purpose of the Stalker 5.0 is to deliver water, food, military equipment and other cargo to remote islands or stretches of coastline. It can also be used for reconnaissance and patrolling purposes. Powered by a 60 horsepower gasoline engine, the drone can reach speeds of over 40 knots (about 75 km/h) and has a cruising speed of 30 knots (55 km/h).

The Stalker 5.0 is equipped with an advanced video communication and control system based on Starlink, which ensures a stable connection even in conditions of limited communication access.

The cost of one copy of the drone is about 60 thousand euros.

Budanov: Russia has accumulated a naval missile component22.04.24, 09:09 • 19604 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarTechnologies
