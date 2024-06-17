Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 presented in Odesa at Black Sea Security Forum 2024

A new Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 was presented at the Black Sea Security 2024 forum. This was reported by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, UNN reports.

Details

A new Ukrainian maritime drone called Stalker 5.0 was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024. This unmanned boat, 5 meters long and 1.2 meters wide, is designed for a variety of tasks in sea and river areas.

The main purpose of the Stalker 5.0 is to deliver water, food, military equipment and other cargo to remote islands or stretches of coastline. It can also be used for reconnaissance and patrolling purposes. Powered by a 60 horsepower gasoline engine, the drone can reach speeds of over 40 knots (about 75 km/h) and has a cruising speed of 30 knots (55 km/h).

The Stalker 5.0 is equipped with an advanced video communication and control system based on Starlink, which ensures a stable connection even in conditions of limited communication access.

The cost of one copy of the drone is about 60 thousand euros.

