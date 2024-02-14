Latvia will start confiscating cars with russian license plates on February 15

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Latvia will start confiscating cars with russian license plates on February 15

Starting February 15, 2024, Latvia will confiscate cars with russian license plates that do not leave the country or are not registered locally.

Starting February 15, 2024, cars with russian license plates will be confiscated in Latvia . This was reported by the publication Delfi, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow, amendments to the Road Traffic Law will come into effect in Latvia, according to which vehicles registered in russia can only participate in road traffic in Latvia if they are in transit.

In this case, a vehicle registered in the russian Federation will be able to cross the territory of Latvia in transit only once.

In addition, before entering Latvia, you must provide information about the vehicle, its driver, and the period during which the vehicle will be involved in road traffic in the country. This period should not exceed 24 hours. 

Latvia to hand over 14 cars confiscated from drunk Latvians to Ukraine24.01.24, 13:34 • 26161 view

If a vehicle is not registered in Latvia or does not leave Latvia, or if its unauthorized use in road traffic is detected, the authorities have the right to confiscate the vehicle.

Also, a fine of 750 to 2000 euros is provided for illegal driving a car with russian license plates.

It is planned that the confiscated cars will be transferred to Ukraine.

Addendum

Owners of cars registered in russia had until February 14 to either register their vehicles in Latvia or take them out of the country.

Also, persons who have privileges and immunities in accordance with international norms binding on Latvia will be allowed to participate in the russian-registered ato. This particularly applies to diplomatic missions, international organizations, etc.

Recall

Latvia has begun deporting 985 russian citizens who failed to comply with immigration laws, including failing to pass a language exam or apply for a residence permit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

