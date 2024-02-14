Latvia will start confiscating cars with russian license plates on February 15

Starting February 15, 2024, cars with russian license plates will be confiscated in Latvia . This was reported by the publication Delfi, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow, amendments to the Road Traffic Law will come into effect in Latvia, according to which vehicles registered in russia can only participate in road traffic in Latvia if they are in transit.

In this case, a vehicle registered in the russian Federation will be able to cross the territory of Latvia in transit only once.

In addition, before entering Latvia, you must provide information about the vehicle, its driver, and the period during which the vehicle will be involved in road traffic in the country. This period should not exceed 24 hours.

If a vehicle is not registered in Latvia or does not leave Latvia, or if its unauthorized use in road traffic is detected, the authorities have the right to confiscate the vehicle.

Also, a fine of 750 to 2000 euros is provided for illegal driving a car with russian license plates.

It is planned that the confiscated cars will be transferred to Ukraine.

Addendum

Owners of cars registered in russia had until February 14 to either register their vehicles in Latvia or take them out of the country.

Also, persons who have privileges and immunities in accordance with international norms binding on Latvia will be allowed to participate in the russian-registered ato. This particularly applies to diplomatic missions, international organizations, etc.

Recall

Latvia has begun deporting 985 russian citizens who failed to comply with immigration laws, including failing to pass a language exam or apply for a residence permit.