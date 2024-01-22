Large-scale oil leak in Mykolaiv: a ship sinks in the seaport

The Ginger ship sank on the territory of the Mykolaiv seaport , causing a leak of oil products. This was reported by the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Southwestern District, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the vessel, the Ginger dredger, sank on January 15, which caused a leak of oil products.

On January 16, state environmental inspectors conducted a survey and took water samples at the site of the pollution. Repeat samples were taken on January 19.

According to the results of laboratory tests, the content of oil products in the samples taken on January 16 was found to be 7 to 8 times higher than the norm. Samples taken on January 19 showed an excess of 15 to 16 times the content of oil products - the department summarized.

It is noted that the inspection submitted requests to take measures to eliminate the pollution.

Recall

A cargo ship loaded with fertilizer sank after hitting a bridge on the Danube River, on the border between Serbia and Croatia. This has led to fears of serious environmental damage.