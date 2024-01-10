Large-scale air alert in Ukraine: Ukrainian Armed Forces report missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
A missile threat has been announced in Ukraine after the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K aircraft. Air alert has been declared in all regions.
Details
The Ukrainian Air Force reports a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG.
Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Do not ignore the air raid warning!