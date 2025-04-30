Language education à la Benyuk: famous Ukrainian actor advised to beat children with a rod and a bottle for communicating in Russian

Ukrainian actor and ex-People's Deputy Bohdan Benyuk said during an interview with blogger Lyudmila Lutsuk that children should be beaten with a rod or a bottle on the head for speaking Russian. The blogger was shocked by this answer and after the completion she published a post on her Instagram, calling on parents to consciously raise their children without controversial advice.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian blogger Lyudmila Lutsuk.

Details

During the discussion of the language issue, the blogger shared that not all of her young relatives have switched to Ukrainian in everyday life.

The younger generation is in general opposition and I don't know how to talk to nephews and nieces - said Lutsuk.

In response, Bohdan Benyuk suggested beating children for using Russian, in order to cultivate pride in their native Ukrainian language in this way. According to the actor, the feeling of pride and the feeling of being Ukrainian will be able to relieve the child of the fear of being an outcast among peers who speak Russian.

You take a rod and whip it on the ass once, so that he forgets forever and ever that there is a Russian language. And in this way, instill pride in the language in the child. Because when he knows that this is pride and will feel like a Ukrainian, he will not have questions about how to talk to his classmates and when they should switch to their language. And she will not feel like an outcast in that class. You need to be able to cultivate respect for your country. If you have such nephews, fight them. Fight with them. Beat with a rod. Beat older ones with a bottle of water on the head if they are like that - said Benyuk.

After that, a post appeared on the blogger's page, in which she restrainedly expressed her disagreement with such advice.

In fact, there are many unconscious parents. Moreover, if such a popular actor speaks and recommends beating children with a bottle on the head, why not listen - she wrote.

After the video from the interview spread on the network, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk published a survey on his page, in which he asked his subscribers whether children can be beaten for using Russian.

Most Ukrainians answered that children should not be beaten (46%), a slightly smaller proportion answered that pride in the language is cultivated by their own example (28%) and only 7% "completely agreed" with this method of language education.

