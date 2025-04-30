$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Language education à la Benyuk: famous Ukrainian actor advised to beat children with a rod and a bottle for communicating in Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3750 views

Actor Bohdan Benyuk advised beating children for the Russian language in order to cultivate pride in the Ukrainian language. Blogger Lyudmila Lutsuk expressed disagreement with such methods.

Language education à la Benyuk: famous Ukrainian actor advised to beat children with a rod and a bottle for communicating in Russian

Ukrainian actor and ex-People's Deputy Bohdan Benyuk said during an interview with blogger Lyudmila Lutsuk that children should be beaten with a rod or a bottle on the head for speaking Russian. The blogger was shocked by this answer and after the completion she published a post on her Instagram, calling on parents to consciously raise their children without controversial advice.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian blogger Lyudmila Lutsuk.

Details

During the discussion of the language issue, the blogger shared that not all of her young relatives have switched to Ukrainian in everyday life.

The younger generation is in general opposition and I don't know how to talk to nephews and nieces

- said Lutsuk.

In response, Bohdan Benyuk suggested beating children for using Russian, in order to cultivate pride in their native Ukrainian language in this way. According to the actor, the feeling of pride and the feeling of being Ukrainian will be able to relieve the child of the fear of being an outcast among peers who speak Russian.

You take a rod and whip it on the ass once, so that he forgets forever and ever that there is a Russian language. And in this way, instill pride in the language in the child. Because when he knows that this is pride and will feel like a Ukrainian, he will not have questions about how to talk to his classmates and when they should switch to their language. And she will not feel like an outcast in that class. You need to be able to cultivate respect for your country. If you have such nephews, fight them. Fight with them. Beat with a rod. Beat older ones with a bottle of water on the head if they are like that

- said Benyuk.

After that, a post appeared on the blogger's page, in which she restrainedly expressed her disagreement with such advice.

In fact, there are many unconscious parents. Moreover, if such a popular actor speaks and recommends beating children with a bottle on the head, why not listen

- she wrote.

After the video from the interview spread on the network, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk published a survey on his page, in which he asked his subscribers whether children can be beaten for using Russian.

Most Ukrainians answered that children should not be beaten (46%), a slightly smaller proportion answered that pride in the language is cultivated by their own example (28%) and only 7% "completely agreed" with this method of language education.

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman02.04.25, 19:51 • 20691 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk
