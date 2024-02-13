Land reclamation, water supply, construction of shelters for educational institutions: Canada will help Odesa Oblast implement a number of projects

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Land reclamation, water supply, construction of shelters for educational institutions: Canada will help Odesa Oblast implement a number of projects

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration met with the Ambassador of Canada to discuss land reclamation projects, school shelters and economic development in Odesa Oblast.

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc, reports UNN

Implementation of land reclamation and water supply projects, construction of shelters for educational institutions and the economic component of Odesa region development were discussed today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc 

- Kiper writes, adding that this is her first visit to the Odesa region.

The next time, the parties agreed to hold a meeting with representatives of Odesa oblast businesses.

"Despite the war, our region remains interesting for investors. We thank Canada for its help and support in this difficult time for Ukraine," Kiper writes.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.  

Antonina Tumanova

