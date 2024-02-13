Land reclamation, water supply, construction of shelters for educational institutions: Canada will help Odesa Oblast implement a number of projects

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc, reports UNN.

Implementation of land reclamation and water supply projects, construction of shelters for educational institutions and the economic component of Odesa region development were discussed today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc - Kiper writes, adding that this is her first visit to the Odesa region.

The next time, the parties agreed to hold a meeting with representatives of Odesa oblast businesses.

"Despite the war, our region remains interesting for investors. We thank Canada for its help and support in this difficult time for Ukraine," Kiper writes.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.