$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
01:12 PM • 5420 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile from Fire Point will be ready for combat use within several weeks, the company's CEO saysPhoto
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 7200 views
Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6338 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the citiesPhoto
12:17 PM • 6596 views
Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August. The NBU named the reasons
12:05 PM • 5024 views
Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do
11:21 AM • 10816 views
Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 16141 views
More than 30,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in Ukraine for the celebration of the Jewish New Year — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
10:12 AM • 25080 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱
08:42 AM • 18254 views
In Kyiv, Russians struck a gas station near the Respublika shopping mall with a drone — there are casualtiesPhotoVideo
September 10, 07:17 AM • 21296 views
Russia's strike on Myla — an SBU employee was notified of suspicion over improper storage of ammunition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
5.1m/s
35%
745mm
Popular news
"ATESH" reported sabotage in the Oryol Oblast that disrupted the control of Russian dronesVideoSeptember 10, 04:32 AM • 5156 views
Trump promised $5,000 to every adult American if the Republicans win the electionSeptember 10, 04:44 AM • 7078 views
Russian strikes on warehouses caused food supply disruptions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities - The GuardianSeptember 10, 05:46 AM • 21416 views
Off the coast of Norway, Russian submarines tried to test secret weapons — Reuters09:10 AM • 16098 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhoto10:02 AM • 22722 views
Publications
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱10:12 AM • 25077 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhoto10:02 AM • 22769 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 37302 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 50445 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 54232 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Olena Zelenska
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Dnipro (city)
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 33564 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 10, 12:05 AM • 33173 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 childrenSeptember 9, 11:06 PM • 34443 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?September 9, 10:05 PM • 33126 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"September 9, 08:58 PM • 32743 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild
The Guardian

Lagarde explained why the digital euro is important for the EU’s payment infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The digital euro will help the ECB retain control over the currency and payment infrastructure. It may be approved on January 1, 2027.

Lagarde explained why the digital euro is important for the EU’s payment infrastructure
REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde revealed the importance of introducing the digital euro. One reason is the ability to retain control over its own currency and the infrastructure through which digital payments are made, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"There are many reasons why the digital euro is important. First, as we move into a world of digital payments, including those made by the private sector, we believe it is important that central bank money should also have a digital form," Lagarde said.

"Second, it is about sovereignty, as well as... our ability to retain control over our own currency and the infrastructure through which digital payments are made. After all, as we know, payment infrastructure is part of our sovereignty. And whoever does not control their payment infrastructure is potentially vulnerable," the ECB chief concluded.

The Eurozone has outlined the timeline for the launch of the digital euro15.05.25, 18:16 • 3548 views

Context

In July, negotiations began between the European Parliament, the governments of European countries, and the European Commission on the rules for introducing the digital euro.

The aim of these negotiations is to adopt the final law by the end of the year, paving the way for the digital euro to be officially approved by the European Central Bank on January 1, 2027 — exactly 25 years after euro banknotes and coins entered circulation.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
European Central Bank
European Parliament
European Commission
Europe