Ladyzhyn declared three days of mourning after a child's death from a Russian attack

In Ladyzhyn and the community, three days of mourning have been declared due to the death of a 7-year-old child as a result of a Russian attack on the city, Oleksandr Kolomiiets, secretary of the Ladyzhyn City Council, announced on Facebook on Thursday, UNN writes.

Due to the tragic death of 7-year-old Diana as a result of the enemy shelling of the city, three days of mourning have been declared in the Ladyzhyn community from October 31 to November 2, 2025. - Kolomiiets said.

During the days of mourning, according to him, state flags of Ukraine will be lowered throughout the community, entertainment and festive events will be canceled, as well as relevant entertainment programs on the radio.

"Eternal and bright memory to Diana, sincere condolences to the family," Kolomiiets said.

Addition

A seven-year-old girl died in the hospital after a massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region, where four adults were also injured. In the region, 23 residential buildings and critical and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.