Kyrgyz citizens are advised to temporarily refrain from traveling to Russia

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been advised to temporarily refrain from traveling to Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan issued a corresponding recommendation, UNN reports.

The Ministry once again recommends that citizens who do not have good reasons to travel to the Russian Federation temporarily refrain from traveling to its territory until the previously introduced additional security measures and enhanced border control are lifted, and if it is necessary to travel, check in advance for restrictions on entry to the Russian Federation - the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan also clarified that as of May 2, 2024, no signals of cases of mass denial of entry to the Russian Federation to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were received by the diplomatic mission and consular offices of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation. At the same time, the Ministry and foreign institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic are monitoring the current situation in the Russian Federation and its impact on the legal status of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.