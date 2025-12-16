Kylian Mbappé sued PSG for 61 million euros in debt

Star forward of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé, has won a legal dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian labor tribunal on Tuesday ordered the Parisians to pay the player approximately 61 million euros in unpaid bonuses and salary. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

According to the court's decision, the amount consists of 40 million euros in signing bonus and over 20 million euros in back pay and an "ethical bonus" for the last three months of his stay at the club. Although Mbappé claimed significantly more compensation – about 240 million euros, citing the terms of his treatment at the end of his contract – the court only partially satisfied the claims.

The conflict between the parties escalated in 2023 when the footballer refused to extend his contract with PSG and rejected a record offer from Saudi Arabia, which deprived the Parisian club of transfer revenue. As a result, in the summer of 2024, Mbappé moved to Real Madrid as a free agent.

It is noteworthy that during Mbappé's seven years at PSG, the club failed to win the Champions League. However, the following year after his departure, the Parisians won this trophy for the first time in history, defeating Inter Milan in the final.

Representatives of Paris Saint-Germain stated that they would comply with the tribunal's decision but are considering the possibility of filing an appeal. The club's official statement notes that the organization "acted in good faith and fairly throughout the process."

