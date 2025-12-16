Kylian Mbappé sued PSG for 61 million euros in debt

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
05:02 PM • 124 views
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 4528 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 7020 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 12449 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 13913 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 19356 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 21403 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 22336 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 26781 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23191 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
88%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 14476 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 22977 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 27842 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 13759 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 22460 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 11755 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 22604 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 27988 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 72280 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 67389 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
United States
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 42791 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 59707 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 59696 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 63345 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 98094 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Heating

Kylian Mbappé sued PSG for 61 million euros in debt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The French forward of Spanish "Real" Kylian Mbappé sued his former team - Parisian "PSG" for more than 60 million euros in compensation.

Kylian Mbappé sued PSG for 61 million euros in debt

Star forward of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé, has won a legal dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian labor tribunal on Tuesday ordered the Parisians to pay the player approximately 61 million euros in unpaid bonuses and salary. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the court's decision, the amount consists of 40 million euros in signing bonus and over 20 million euros in back pay and an "ethical bonus" for the last three months of his stay at the club. Although Mbappé claimed significantly more compensation – about 240 million euros, citing the terms of his treatment at the end of his contract – the court only partially satisfied the claims.

h."Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" ended the year with crushing "dry" victories: results of the last UPL round before the holidays

The conflict between the parties escalated in 2023 when the footballer refused to extend his contract with PSG and rejected a record offer from Saudi Arabia, which deprived the Parisian club of transfer revenue. As a result, in the summer of 2024, Mbappé moved to Real Madrid as a free agent.

It is noteworthy that during Mbappé's seven years at PSG, the club failed to win the Champions League. However, the following year after his departure, the Parisians won this trophy for the first time in history, defeating Inter Milan in the final.

Representatives of Paris Saint-Germain stated that they would comply with the tribunal's decision but are considering the possibility of filing an appeal. The club's official statement notes that the organization "acted in good faith and fairly throughout the process."

h.Angry fans in India pelted the stadium with chairs and bottles due to Messi's brief visit

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Real Madrid
Bloomberg L.P.