Kyivteploenergo employee dies at critical infrastructure facility - KMDA

A 66-year-old employee of "Kyivteploenergo" died at one of the critical infrastructure facilities while working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, forensic experts are to establish the causes of death of the "Kyivteploenergo" employee.

We express our sincere condolences to the family and colleagues - the message says.

