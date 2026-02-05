Kyiv's "Dynamo" fined over UAH 5 million for violating gambling advertising rules

The State Agency for Gambling and Lotteries Regulation PlayCity has fined Kyiv's "Dynamo" more than 5 million hryvnias for violating the rules of gambling advertising on the stadium's territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Agency's decision and the club's press service.

To apply a financial sanction of UAH 5 million 188.2 thousand to LLC "Football Club "Dynamo" Kyiv" - the decision states.

It is noted that "Dynamo" must pay the fine no later than three months, and also inform the Agency about the voluntary execution of this decision.

The violation was discovered on January 16, 2026. The club, according to the agency, failed to comply with a number of provisions of Article 22-1 of the Law "On Advertising". The club has the right to appeal the regulator's decision in court within three months. In case of non-payment or absence of appeal, the case will be transferred to the executive service for compulsory collection. The decision came into force on January 26, 2026.

Dynamo stated that they confirm the fact of the fine imposed by the authorized state body due to the violation of the requirements of current legislation regarding the placement of advertising materials on the stadium's territory.

We understand that regulation in the field of advertising and betting is undergoing active changes, and we recognize possible technical or organizational shortcomings on our part. Responsibility for our own actions is a basic principle of FC "Dynamo". In the process of dialogue with the state agency PlayCity, the club reached a common understanding regarding the need for further systemic cooperation. FC "Dynamo" is open to interaction with the regulator. We have already started a dialogue on joint initiatives aimed at forming a culture of responsible gaming. We are convinced that such interaction will be beneficial for the state, Ukrainian sports, and society as a whole. - the club said.

Recall

The State Agency for Gambling and Lotteries Regulation PlayCity fined blogger Anna Alkhim 4.8 million UAH for illegal casino advertising.