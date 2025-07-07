Kyivan received suspicion for launching fireworks from a balcony while intoxicated: he explained the act as a family celebration

A Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of hooliganism for launching fireworks from a balcony, the National Police in the capital reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Police detained a man who launched fireworks in the Dnipro district of the capital. The 43-year-old local resident, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, launched a pyrotechnic device directly from the balcony of a high-rise building on Voskresensky Avenue. - the police reported.

It is noted that during the examination, the "Drager" device showed 3.11 ppm of alcohol in the offender's blood. "He explained his actions by saying that he wanted to celebrate a family holiday in this way," the police said.

Law enforcement officers, as stated, seized the used launcher from the scene, and the Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of hooliganism. He faces up to 5 years of restriction of liberty.

