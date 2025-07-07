$41.730.01
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Kyivan received suspicion for launching fireworks from a balcony while intoxicated: he explained the act as a family celebration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 267 views

In the Dnipro district of the capital, a 43-year-old man was detained for launching fireworks from a balcony while intoxicated. He faces up to 5 years of restricted freedom for hooliganism.

Kyivan received suspicion for launching fireworks from a balcony while intoxicated: he explained the act as a family celebration

A Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of hooliganism for launching fireworks from a balcony, the National Police in the capital reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Police detained a man who launched fireworks in the Dnipro district of the capital. The 43-year-old local resident, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, launched a pyrotechnic device directly from the balcony of a high-rise building on Voskresensky Avenue.

- the police reported.

It is noted that during the examination, the "Drager" device showed 3.11 ppm of alcohol in the offender's blood. "He explained his actions by saying that he wanted to celebrate a family holiday in this way," the police said.

Law enforcement officers, as stated, seized the used launcher from the scene, and the Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of hooliganism. He faces up to 5 years of restriction of liberty.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

