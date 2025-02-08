Man set off fireworks at night in Poltava: police find him

Fireworks were set off in Poltava at night, and police have identified the offender, the Poltava regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on February 8 at around 2:30 a.m. in Nestor Horodovenko Lane in Poltava. Law enforcement officers quickly identified the person involved in the incident.

The offender was a 32-year-old local resident. According to him, he decided to celebrate his birthday in this way.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the man is currently being decided.

In addition, the police drew up an administrative report against the offender for violating the procedure for using pyrotechnics (Part 1 of Article 195-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

