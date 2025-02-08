Man set off fireworks at night in Poltava: police find him

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55044 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100987 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104521 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121566 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101808 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103429 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113271 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116891 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161513 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105335 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101625 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82284 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110395 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151716 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183878 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104784 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110395 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138040 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139805 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167619 views
Man set off fireworks at night in Poltava: police find him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35795 views

The 32-year-old Poltava resident set off fireworks at 2:30 am while celebrating his birthday. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and drew up an administrative report.

Fireworks were set off in Poltava at night, and police have identified the offender, the Poltava regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on February 8 at around 2:30 a.m. in Nestor Horodovenko Lane in Poltava. Law enforcement officers quickly identified the person involved in the incident.

The offender was a 32-year-old local resident. According to him, he decided to celebrate his birthday in this way.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the man is currently being decided. 

In addition, the police drew up an administrative report against the offender for violating the procedure for using pyrotechnics (Part 1 of Article 195-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

Fireworks were set off in Odesa during air raid alert: police are looking for perpetrators31.01.25, 22:18 • 38802 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

Contact us about advertising