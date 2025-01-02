Kyiv-Warsaw train hits a boy to death
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, a 22-year-old man was hit by a Kyiv-Warsaw electric train at a railway crossing in Hlevas, he died on the spot, police launched an investigation, the regional police department said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
Yesterday, January 1, around 1 p.m., the police received a report from the station duty officer about an incident near a railway crossing.
"Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that a Kyiv-Warsaw train hit a young man who was on the railroad tracks," the police said.
The 22-year-old victim reportedly died at the scene from his injuries.
A pre-trial investigation into this fact has been initiated (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code).
