Kyiv-Warsaw train hits a boy to death

In Kyiv region, a 22-year-old man was hit by a Kyiv-Warsaw electric train at a railway crossing in Hlevas, he died on the spot, police launched an investigation, the regional police department said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, January 1, around 1 p.m., the police received a report from the station duty officer about an incident near a railway crossing.

"Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that a Kyiv-Warsaw train hit a young man who was on the railroad tracks," the police said.

The 22-year-old victim reportedly died at the scene from his injuries.

A pre-trial investigation into this fact has been initiated (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code).

