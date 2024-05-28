A minibus hit a man to death in Kyiv

This morning in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, a minibus driver ran over a man to death. UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service in the capital.

Details

This morning, around 06:55, we received a report of an accident on Anatoliy Solovyanenko Street in Kyiv.

"As a result of a traffic accident involving a bus, the man was trapped under the bus. Rescuers unblocked the victim using pneumatic pillows," the SES wrote.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause and circumstances of the accident.

Recall

In the first four months of 2024, 6,475 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, resulting in 813 deaths and 8,155 injuries, which is 6.3% more than in the same period in 2023.