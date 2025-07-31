Consequences of the combined strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 48 injured

On the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv, the capital, with missiles and drones. Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were most affected. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Kyiv. Missile strike. Directly into a residential building. People under the rubble. All services are on site. Russian terrorists - Zelenskyy wrote.

As of 6:30 AM in Kyiv - 1 person died, Klymenko noted. Among the injured are three police officers who were responding to a call. Two injured people were rescued from under the rubble.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble, high-altitude workers are working, engineering equipment. The police are providing perimeter security and assisting in rescue operations. Documentation groups are already on site. We are collecting evidence of another war crime by the Russian Federation.

I ask residents to be understanding of the restrictions introduced in the affected area. This is a matter of safety and effective work of all services," Klymenko noted.

Also, the mayor of the capital, Klitschko, reported 48 injured. 29 of them are in hospitals.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: residential area attacked