July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 03:01 PM
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
July 30, 02:00 PM
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
July 30, 12:32 PM
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
July 30, 10:22 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 09:53 AM
Consequences of the combined strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 48 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and 48 were injured. The entrance of a residential building was destroyed, and rescue operations are underway.

Consequences of the combined strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 48 injured

On the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv, the capital, with missiles and drones. Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were most affected. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Kyiv. Missile strike. Directly into a residential building. People under the rubble. All services are on site. Russian terrorists

- Zelenskyy wrote.

As of 6:30 AM in Kyiv - 1 person died, Klymenko noted. Among the injured are three police officers who were responding to a call. Two injured people were rescued from under the rubble.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble, high-altitude workers are working, engineering equipment. The police are providing perimeter security and assisting in rescue operations. Documentation groups are already on site. We are collecting evidence of another war crime by the Russian Federation.

I ask residents to be understanding of the restrictions introduced in the affected area. This is a matter of safety and effective work of all services," Klymenko noted.

Also, the mayor of the capital, Klitschko, reported 48 injured. 29 of them are in hospitals.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: residential area attacked
31.07.25, 05:29

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv