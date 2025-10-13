Kyiv residents warned of worsening weather: strong winds and frosts
Gusts of wind of 15–20 m/s are expected in Kyiv at night and in the morning on October 13. On the nights of October 14 and 15, ground frosts of 0–3° are forecast in the southern, central, and eastern regions.
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned of deteriorating weather conditions in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
It is noted that at night and in the morning of October 13, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in the capital (hazard level I, yellow).
On the nights of October 14 and 15, ground frosts of 0–3° (hazard level I, yellow) are forecast in the southern, central, and eastern regions.
Meanwhile, the Kyiv City State Administration calls for windows to be tightly closed during strong winds.
"Remove objects from balconies and loggias that may fall outside; stay away from billboards, power lines, large trees, and do not park vehicles near them," the Kyiv City State Administration advised.
Recall
In Odesa, nine people, including a child, died as a result of the natural disaster.
