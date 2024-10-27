Kyiv repels nighttime drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
The capital successfully repelled an attack by about a dozen enemy drones. Air defense defenses neutralized all the drones on the outskirts of the city, and there were no casualties or damage.
Last night, the capital was again targeted by enemy drones. The air alert lasted almost three and a half hours. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, about a dozen enemy drones were detected in the airspace in the direction of Kyiv. All drones were successfully neutralized on the outskirts of the city.
Initial reports indicate that no casualties or damage were reported as a result of the attack.
This night attack once again confirmed that the enemy's tactics have remained unchanged for many months in a row. The main characteristics of the attacks include:
- the use of attack drones, such as Shahed, Geranium, Gerbera, and others;
- drones approaching the city from different directions and heights;
- single drone attacks instead of numerous groups;
- The standard number of drones used in one attack is about a dozen;
- The main targets are civilian infrastructure, air defense facilities, and terrorizing the civilian population to break the will of Ukrainians to resist.
Air defense is operating in Kyiv: residents are urged to follow safety rules26.10.24, 23:29 • 53187 views