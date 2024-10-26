Air defense is operating in Kyiv: residents are urged to follow safety rules
Kyiv • UNN
A UAV was spotted in Kyiv airspace, and air defense forces are working to destroy the targets. Residents are urged to stay in shelters and not to publish information about the work of the defense.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. Air defense forces have intensified their work to destroy enemy targets.
The authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters until the air raid is over and to take all measures for their own safety. Particular attention is drawn to the need to observe information silence: residents are asked not to record or post the work of Ukrainian defenders online.
