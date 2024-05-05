ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94191 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109761 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 152491 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 156302 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252369 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174581 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165774 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226961 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28743 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 25038 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 32088 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 24789 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 21961 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252369 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226961 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212927 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238625 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225331 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94191 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68865 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75389 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113331 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114209 views
Kyiv region: Volkswagen hits cyclist, victim hospitalized with skull fracture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24533 views

In the village of Kolonshchyna, Kyiv region, a 49-year-old driver in a Volkswagen hit a 42-year-old cyclist, which resulted in the cyclist being hospitalized with head injuries and a skull fracture.

In Kyiv region, a Volkswagen car hit a cyclist. The victim was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and a skull fracture. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

A traffic accident occurred in the village of Kolonshchyna in Kyiv region, as a result of which a Volkswagen car hit a cyclist.

According to preliminary data from the Bucha police department, the 49-year-old driver of the car did not have time to react to the cyclist's appearance on the road and hit him.

The victim, a 42-year-old bicycle rider, was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a skull fracture.

