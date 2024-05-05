Kyiv region: Volkswagen hits cyclist, victim hospitalized with skull fracture
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Kolonshchyna, Kyiv region, a 49-year-old driver in a Volkswagen hit a 42-year-old cyclist, which resulted in the cyclist being hospitalized with head injuries and a skull fracture.
In Kyiv region, a Volkswagen car hit a cyclist. The victim was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and a skull fracture. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.
Details
A traffic accident occurred in the village of Kolonshchyna in Kyiv region, as a result of which a Volkswagen car hit a cyclist.
According to preliminary data from the Bucha police department, the 49-year-old driver of the car did not have time to react to the cyclist's appearance on the road and hit him.
The victim, a 42-year-old bicycle rider, was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a skull fracture.
