Kyiv region repels nighttime drone attack: details of the operation

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130746 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160236 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73899 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124658 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123126 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68747 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138898 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177528 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124658 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141093 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150260 views
Kyiv region repels nighttime drone attack: details of the operation

Kyiv region repels nighttime drone attack: details of the operation

 • 56144 views

The air defense of the Kyiv region successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones that lasted more than 8 hours. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the debris fell in open areas.

Kyiv region was again attacked by enemy drones. The attack lasted more than eight hours and was successfully repelled by air defense forces.  This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy targets were neutralized, and there were no casualties among the region's residents. Damage to both critical and residential infrastructure was avoided. The wreckage of the downed drones fell in open areas far from populated areas. 

Operational services are working on the ground, continuing to examine the consequences of the attack.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense against terrorist UAVs was operating in Kyiv region. In addition, air raid alerts were reported twice during the night in the capital.

Air defense is working in Kyiv region: residents are urged to stay in shelters12.01.25, 00:23 • 33686 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
anti-aircraft-warfareAnti-aircraft warfare
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising