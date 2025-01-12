Kyiv region repels nighttime drone attack: details of the operation

Kyiv region was again attacked by enemy drones. The attack lasted more than eight hours and was successfully repelled by air defense forces. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy targets were neutralized, and there were no casualties among the region's residents. Damage to both critical and residential infrastructure was avoided. The wreckage of the downed drones fell in open areas far from populated areas.

Operational services are working on the ground, continuing to examine the consequences of the attack.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense against terrorist UAVs was operating in Kyiv region. In addition, air raid alerts were reported twice during the night in the capital.

Air defense is working in Kyiv region: residents are urged to stay in shelters