Air defense is working in Kyiv region: residents are urged to stay in shelters

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, said that air defense operations are underway in the region near Kyiv. Residents were urged to stay in shelters until the air raid is over, UNN reports .

Details

“The air alert continues! Air defense is working in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!” said Serhiy Popko.

Air defense forces work in Kyiv region, explosions heard