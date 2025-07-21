$41.750.12
Kyiv region endured an almost 10-hour Russian attack: two districts affected, large-scale fire occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3582 views

Kyiv region suffered a combined drone and missile attack that lasted almost 10 hours. Farm buildings, cars, private houses, and warehouses in Vyshhorod and Fastiv districts were damaged.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and missiles overnight, two districts were affected, and a large-scale fire broke out, which has already been extinguished, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"All night the enemy attacked Kyiv region with a combination of drones and missiles. The alarm lasted almost 10 hours. There are no casualties among the population. The consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in two districts of the region," Kalashnyk wrote and listed:

  • in Vyshhorod district, outbuildings and a car were damaged;
    • in Fastiv district, three private houses, two cars, and warehouse premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

      According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the Russian attack, a large-scale fire broke out in Fastiv district - an administrative building with an area of 300 sq. m, as well as a warehouse with an area of 1200 sq. m, were on fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

      "Thanks to our hunters from "Clean Sky". Thanks to their work, more than a dozen and a half enemy UAVs were intercepted. Since the project's inception, more than 750 enemy drones have already been destroyed. Keep it up, guys. We continue to work on increasing our capabilities," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

      Julia Shramko

