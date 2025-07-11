$41.820.05
Kyiv official suspected of embezzling over a million hryvnias on procurement for heating points

Kyiv • UNN

• 756 views

 • 756 views

The acting head of the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration has been detained. She is suspected of embezzling over 1 million hryvnias of budget funds through inflated prices for heating equipment for heating points.

In Kyiv, the acting head of the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, and Land Management of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration was detained. According to the investigation, she facilitated the purchase of heating equipment at inflated prices, which led to the embezzlement of budget funds totaling over 1 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified the acting head of the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, and Land Management of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration in Kyiv of suspicion of embezzling budget funds during the procurement of equipment for heating points. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- the post states.

As indicated, the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration's department "purchased modular heating system blocks for heating points in buildings at inflated prices."

The equipment suppliers initially purchased it directly from the manufacturer, and then — through related companies — artificially inflated the cost by an average of 117 thousand hryvnias per unit. It was at this price that the equipment was sold to the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, and Land Management.

It is interesting that at the time of concluding the contract with the manufacturer, representatives of the companies that subsequently sold the equipment to the state body did not yet have any contracts with it.

At the same time, in the documents, they already indicated the exact addresses where this equipment would be installed.

Ultimately, 9 modular heating system blocks were supplied to the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, and Land Management of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration at a price inflated by more than 1 million hryvnias.

- the prosecutor's office added.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
