Kyiv experiences disruption in fare payment: what is known

Due to a technical malfunction in public transport in Kyiv, QR tickets may not work. Efforts are underway to resolve the situation, and passengers will not be fined at this time, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to a technical malfunction in public transport, QR tickets may not work. Specialists are already working to fix the malfunction. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration on social networks.

Payment for travel in the capital can currently be made using:

a transport and digital card;

a bank card;

a gadget with NFC to which a bank card is linked.

"While restoration work is ongoing, Kyivpastrans controllers will not fine passengers," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

