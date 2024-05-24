Kyiv Digital app crashes
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Digital app reported that its services are currently being repaired, UNN reports.
Recall
Due to technical problems, contactless payment with bank cards was temporarily unavailable at the turnstiles of Kyiv subway stations.