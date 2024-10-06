Kyiv and a number of regions are on alert, air defense is in operation
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of enemy drone attacks. Air defense is in place in the capital, and residents are urged to stay in shelters until the alert is lifted.
An air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones, and air defense forces are operating in the capital. This was also reported by KCMA, UNN reports.
Air raid alert is in effect! Air defense is in effect in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!