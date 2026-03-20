Kuwaiti refinery again hit by drone attack - what else is known on the 21st day of the war in the Middle East

The Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait has been attacked by a drone again, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"On Friday morning, a drone again attacked the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait, causing a fire in several of the plant's units," the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) reported.

The fires led to "a precautionary shutdown of part of the plant," the KPC statement said.

No casualties were reported, and firefighters are actively trying to extinguish the fires, the company added.

Friday's attack came after the Kuwaiti armed forces said the country's air defense was responding to "hostile missile and drone threats."

As AP notes, Iranian state television confirmed the attack on Friday, without claiming responsibility.

Addition

The Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, located about 40 kilometers south of the Kuwaiti capital, was also attacked by a drone on Thursday.

New attacks on a strategic oil port and refinery reported in the Middle East - what is known about the consequences

As AP notes, Mina Al-Ahmadi can process about 730,000 barrels of oil per day. It is one of three refineries in Kuwait, a tiny, oil-rich Persian Gulf country. Friday's attack came as Iran increasingly targets energy facilities in Arab Gulf countries after Israel bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday.

Kuwait cannot export its oil as the war continues, as it relies on its transportation by sea through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which have recently been frequent targets of Iranian attacks.

What else is known

Here's what else is known on day 21, according to CNN: